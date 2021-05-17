American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.75

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 40678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 139.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

