America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Purchased by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. America’s Car-Mart comprises 1.9% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.48% of America’s Car-Mart worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

CRMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $153.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $228.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.