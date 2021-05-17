Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $79,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,541 shares of company stock worth $4,718,927. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.89.

NYSE:AMP opened at $258.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.39. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.40 and a 1-year high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

