AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.12% of AMETEK worth $35,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $1.64 on Monday, hitting $132.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,465. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $139.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.56.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.