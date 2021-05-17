Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.64 million.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOLD. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.31.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,393 shares of company stock worth $1,083,109. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.