Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMRX. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 19,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,570. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,231.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 229,125 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 73,602 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $571,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

