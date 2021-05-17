Analysts Anticipate Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.12 Million

Analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report $333.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $317.00 million and the highest is $344.70 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $315.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eagle Materials.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $437,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,845.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $2,676,060. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $151.63 on Monday. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $52.26 and a twelve month high of $153.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.26. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

