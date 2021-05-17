Analysts Anticipate Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $691.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to report $691.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $732.09 million and the lowest is $662.75 million. Incyte reported sales of $688.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.86) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on INCY. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.19. 30,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.66. Incyte has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $110.36.

In other news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,924,000 after acquiring an additional 289,496 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 52.2% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,032,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,871,000 after acquiring an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth $860,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 18.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 754,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,278,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.6% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 87,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

