Analysts Anticipate The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.07 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THG. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Shares of THG opened at $142.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.82. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,145,000 after acquiring an additional 134,153 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,652 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,085,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,922,000 after acquiring an additional 36,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 974,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 954,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

