Analysts Anticipate Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Viracta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($3.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viracta Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIRX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viracta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $24.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $343,000.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

