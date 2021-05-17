Analysts Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Earnings of -$1.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.96) and the highest is ($1.30). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($1.56) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.63) to ($5.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.73.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.89. 262,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $178.41.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $510,205.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

