Analysts Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. Crown posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $6.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Crown stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.69. The company had a trading volume of 379,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,766. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.57. Crown has a 1-year low of $58.10 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,947,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,475 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,441,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,811,000 after acquiring an additional 797,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after acquiring an additional 707,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

