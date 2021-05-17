Analysts Expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.82 Million

Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will post sales of $94.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.00 million. Lantheus posted sales of $66.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year sales of $397.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $396.90 million to $397.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $477.15 million, with estimates ranging from $474.60 million to $479.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

In related news, insider Paul Blanchfield sold 4,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $74,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sam R. Leno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,397.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,148 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,734,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,391,000 after purchasing an additional 442,990 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,148,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,547,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,434,000 after acquiring an additional 85,852 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,434,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,660,000 after acquiring an additional 579,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after acquiring an additional 110,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,384. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 262.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

