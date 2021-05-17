Analysts Expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12).

Several brokerages have commented on SFT. Wedbush raised Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:SFT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,904. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

