Analysts Expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.53 Per Share

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) will post earnings per share of ($1.53) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.22) and the lowest is ($1.76). Sierra Oncology reported earnings of ($1.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($6.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.50) to ($5.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 318,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

SRRA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $219.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.31. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $20.43.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.