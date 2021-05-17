Analysts Expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) will post earnings per share of ($1.53) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.22) and the lowest is ($1.76). Sierra Oncology reported earnings of ($1.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($6.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.50) to ($5.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sierra Oncology.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 318,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

SRRA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $219.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.31. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $20.43.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.