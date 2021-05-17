Analysts Expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Post -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.62). Xencor reported earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.07) to ($1.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other Xencor news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $736,678.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 3,364.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $40.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.39. Xencor has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $58.35.

Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

