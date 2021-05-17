Analysts Offer Predictions for Lattice Semiconductor Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.73 per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $46.37 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 140.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $161,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,472.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $48,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,827 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,708. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

