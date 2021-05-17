Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for DISH Network (DISH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH):

5/6/2021 – DISH Network had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $56.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – DISH Network had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $34.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – DISH Network had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – DISH Network had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $32.00 to $40.00.

4/30/2021 – DISH Network had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $56.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – DISH Network had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – DISH Network had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of DISH traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.31. 97,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,417,374. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in DISH Network by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,813,000 after purchasing an additional 229,708 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 48.0% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,336,000 after buying an additional 1,338,224 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after buying an additional 25,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,200,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,669,000 after buying an additional 33,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

