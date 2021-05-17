Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Johnson Controls International (JCI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Johnson Controls International (NYSE: JCI):

5/10/2021 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Johnson Controls International was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

5/3/2021 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Johnson Controls International was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

4/22/2021 – Johnson Controls International was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.

4/13/2021 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Johnson Controls International was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Johnson Controls International was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.91. 135,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,561,995. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,467. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 329,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

