Analyzing Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) and CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP)

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares CNS Pharmaceuticals and Intra-Cellular Therapies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNS Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$3.88 million ($0.28) -6.39 Intra-Cellular Therapies $60,000.00 50,886.59 -$147.72 million ($2.68) -14.03

CNS Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intra-Cellular Therapies. Intra-Cellular Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNS Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CNS Pharmaceuticals and Intra-Cellular Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNS Pharmaceuticals N/A -182.57% -170.29% Intra-Cellular Therapies -1,985.32% -48.27% -42.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of CNS Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of CNS Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CNS Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CNS Pharmaceuticals and Intra-Cellular Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNS Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 0 7 0 3.00

CNS Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 486.59%. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus target price of $47.43, suggesting a potential upside of 26.14%. Given CNS Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CNS Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies beats CNS Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme. It has license agreements with Houston Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and a development agreement with WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. In addition, the company is developing ITI-002 that inhibits the enzyme phosphodiesterase type 1; ITI-214 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and heart failure; ITI-1284 for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders and behavioral disturbances in dementia; and ITI-333, for substance use disorders, pain, and psychiatric comorbidities, including depression and anxiety. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.