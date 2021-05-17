Andrew Chambers Sells 300,000 Shares of Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) Stock

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) insider Andrew Chambers sold 300,000 shares of Pinnacle Investment Management Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$9.73 ($6.95), for a total value of A$2,919,300.00 ($2,085,214.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Pinnacle Investment Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.50%.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates as an investment management company in Australia. The company offers third party distribution, and fund infrastructure and support services to its affiliates and various investment managers. It also operates as a corporate trustee and responsible entity for retail and wholesale investment trusts.

