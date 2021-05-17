Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,043,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 151,894 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 136,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,398,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,524 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the first quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 122,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.78.

NLY stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

