Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Maxim Group

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:ANVS opened at $24.22 on Thursday. Annovis Bio has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at $207,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at $279,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at $409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at $769,000.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

