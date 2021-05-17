Anyswap (ANY) Trading Down 45.1% This Week

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $89.08 million and $1.52 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for about $4.78 or 0.00011295 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 45.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

