Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Gap Up to $44.26

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.26, but opened at $48.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $53.02, with a volume of 10,469 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $116,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $31,431,497.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,100 shares of company stock worth $1,200,704 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $13,903,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $3,150,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 238.1% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

