Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of APEN opened at $6.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, Director John R. Barr bought 10,000 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $58,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,652.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 900,730 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,566,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 81.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 181,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 109.2% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 251,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

