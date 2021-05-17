Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Increased by Capital Financial Planning LLC

Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.3% of Capital Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $127.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

