Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Leelyn Smith LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 1.9% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. ICAP upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.40.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,499. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $112.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.10 and its 200-day moving average is $104.63.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

