Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on ABR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.
Shares of ABR opened at $17.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.88. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $18.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.
In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
About Arbor Realty Trust
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.
