Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ABR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of ABR opened at $17.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.88. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $18.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

