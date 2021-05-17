Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

NYSE:ADM opened at $67.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $68.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

