Arco Platform (ARCE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 24th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 4.00%. On average, analysts expect Arco Platform to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARCE opened at $24.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Arco Platform has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $735.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.30 and a beta of 0.97.

ARCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arco Platform has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

