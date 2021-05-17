Arco Platform (ARCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 24th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, analysts expect Arco Platform to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ARCE opened at $24.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Arco Platform has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08. The stock has a market cap of $735.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.30 and a beta of 0.97.
About Arco Platform
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
