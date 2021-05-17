Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Down to $28.86

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.86, but opened at $27.91. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.48, with a volume of 518 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $750.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

