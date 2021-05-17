Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Ardelyx stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.82. 29,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,503. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. Research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 491.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

