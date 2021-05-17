Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $231.14 million and $7.20 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00088690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.95 or 0.00475753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.74 or 0.00230687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004841 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00041530 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.58 or 0.01148704 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

