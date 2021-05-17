ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $92.54 Million Stock Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,895,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,601 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF comprises 3.3% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $92,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Acas LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000.

Shares of SWAN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.11. 1,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,745. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $33.80.

