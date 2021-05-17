Argo Group International (ARGO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE: ARGO) recently:

5/11/2021 – Argo Group International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Argo Group International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Argo Group International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

4/28/2021 – Argo Group International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Compass Point. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Argo Group International was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Argo Group International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood.

4/12/2021 – Argo Group International was downgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/22/2021 – Argo Group International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Argo Group International was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

Shares of ARGO opened at $58.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $26.53 and a one year high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. Analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth about $19,527,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,568,000 after purchasing an additional 171,940 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 22.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 890,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 162,772 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 884,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,649,000 after purchasing an additional 161,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,847,000 after buying an additional 156,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

