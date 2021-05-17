ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 89.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 325,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,985 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $16,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 40,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $46.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.17. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

