Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARVN shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,670,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877 in the last ninety days. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arvinas by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,142,000 after buying an additional 497,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,986,000 after buying an additional 458,362 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,800,000 after buying an additional 439,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,066,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ARVN stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.24. 155,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,066. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $92.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average is $61.81.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

