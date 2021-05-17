ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:ASA)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

NYSE ASA opened at $23.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $25.45.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

