ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:ASA)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.
NYSE ASA opened at $23.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $25.45.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile
