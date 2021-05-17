Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Sold by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,991 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASAN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

ASAN stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,876. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $706,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,742.

Several research analysts have commented on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

