Asio Capital LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Asio Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $324.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.30 and a 200-day moving average of $296.02. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.17.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

