Asio Capital LLC Has $6.06 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,316.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,265.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,969.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,339.00 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

