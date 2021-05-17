Asio Capital LLC Makes New Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $830,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 295.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.12.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $44.89 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

