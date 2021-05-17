Asio Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.