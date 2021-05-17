Asio Capital LLC Sells 11,020 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Asio Capital LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,643 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,020 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $47.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.16.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

