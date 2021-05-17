Asio Capital LLC Takes $2.51 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $187.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.53. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $106.76 and a twelve month high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,899 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,135. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

