Associated Banc Corp Grows Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.11.

WWD traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.21. 1,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,758. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.66.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 13.32%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $240,713.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $904,366.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,212 shares of company stock worth $11,768,732. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

