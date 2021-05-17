Associated Banc Corp Has $4.25 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after buying an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,493,000 after buying an additional 66,991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.73. 77,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,210. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $153.99 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

