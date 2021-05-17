Associated Banc Corp Has $49.54 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 387,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 3.1% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $49,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,045,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,890,000 after acquiring an additional 205,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.95. 24,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,675. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.66.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

